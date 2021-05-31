Cardano leads tepid crypto market recovery ahead of Memorial Day By Cointelegraph

(ADA) was back in the spotlight Sunday, leading a tepid market recovery following news that the developer network was inching closer to launching smart contracts.

Market update

The combined value of all cryptocurrencies rose 4.4% on Sunday to $1.6 trillion, according to data from CoinGecko. Among the majors, it was Cardano’s ADA leading the rally with a 17% gain. ADA peaked at $1.70, according to TradingView, and was last seen hovering just north of $1.63.

ADA posted a strong rebound on Sunday after languishing for much of last week. Source: TradingView.

What’s driving ADA?