Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.737015 by 19:14 (23:14 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $54.955970B, or 3.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.528023 to $1.737015 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 11.79%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.385979B or 3.77% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3354 to $1.8280 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 29.39% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,030.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.86% on the day.

was trading at $2,662.32 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 10.55%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $693.380815B or 42.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $309.058241B or 18.85% of the total cryptocurrency market value.