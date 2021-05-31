Cardano CEO Shares Thoughts in Video About Crypto Market By CoinQuora



Cardano CEO Shares Thoughts in Video About Crypto Market



Founder Charles Hoskinson shared his thought on crypto market.

He posted this on YouTube, talking about how crypto is building something better.

The CEO predicted that in the next 10 years financial engineering will evolve further.

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson shared in a YouTube video recently, his point of view about the current crypto market. The video is titled “Thoughts on the Market and the Ecosystem”.

To clarify, in the video, he points out that developers in the crypto space are working on building something better, and this is the main reason for the market’s volatility.

Additionally, talking about these innovations, Hoskinson said:

“We’re gonna get it done as an industry. We’re all neck-and-neck, building those amazing engines that are going to process billions of transactions every year, if not more, containing collectively trillions of dollars of value. We’re future-proofing programmable finance, and this financial operating system is going to be social, and it’s going to be institutional, and it’s going to be Fortune 500. And it’s gonna run nation-states at some point. It’s inevitable. This is a reality.”

Moreover, Charles took into consideration the influx of money the crypto market has seen in the past months. He noted that the money came from 3 different kinds of individuals. First, from those who believe in technology, second, from traders looking for a quick buck, and third, from those who came out of frustration and anger by the current system. In this regard, he specifically referred to high inflation, nepotism, and corruption in traditional financial systems. According to him, these were major catalysts for the move.

The co-founder further predicted, “In the next 10 years, there’s going to be more advancement in financial engineering, the construction of financial products, and the marketplaces upon which trade them.”

Watch the video here:

Many users reacted to this video. One, in particular, said, “Your words are music to the ears!”

The Cardano founder’s words are important at this time as the crypto market recovers from a major crash. Further, Cardano’s own platform is currently working towards major developments. These will work to make its coin, ADA, stronger. Currently, it values at $1.67, at 5th-largest after BNB beat it for 4th place.

