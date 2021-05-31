Brent rises to near $70 on demand prospects and ahead of OPEC+ meet

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices rose on Tuesday ahead of an OPEC+ meeting and on optimism that fuel demand will grow in the months ahead with the summer driving season starting in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.

Brent crude futures for August gained 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $69.88 a barrel by 0125 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $67.33 a barrel, up $1.01, or 1.5% from Friday’s close, with no settlement price for Monday due to a U.S. public holiday.

“While there are concerns over tighter COVID-19 related restrictions across parts of Asia, the market appears to be more focused on the positive demand story from the U.S. and parts of Europe,” analysts from ING Economics said in a note on Tuesday.

“In the U.S., the summer driving season officially got underway following the Memorial Day weekend, and we have entered this period with gasoline inventories already trending lower, and not too far from a 5-year low for this time of the year.”

Tracking firm GasBuddy said Sunday’s U.S. gasoline demand jumped 9.6% above the average of the previous four Sundays, the highest Sunday demand since summer 2019.

Still, price gains were capped as more output is expected to hit the market.