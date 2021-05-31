Binance NFT Marketplace looks to capture market share via ‘100 Creators Campaign’ By Cointelegraph

Binance NFT Marketplace looks to capture market share via ‘100 Creators Campaign’
In an increasingly crowded marketplace for marketplaces, Binance is going on the offensive with a business development push aimed at bringing “100 Creators” to their forthcoming NFT platform.
In a press release today, Binance announced a drop from Misha Most, a noted street artist who currently holds the world record for the largest wall mural. Most will be making 10 NFTs made in collaboration with other artists, and the pieces will be available for sale in the first week of launch of the marketplace, currently scheduled for June 24th.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.