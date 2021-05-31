Bibel TV Extends Capacity Agreement with SES on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East

Article content

German audiences will continue to receive Christian-oriented free-TV station in both SD and HD quality via satellite

LUXEMBOURG — The Bibel TV Foundation, Germany’s leading Christian-oriented free-TV station, has extended its partnership with SES in a new multi-year contract that secures additional capacity for the Foundation to broadcast its channel on SES’s satellites in its prime TV neighbourhood at ASTRA 19.2 degrees East.

With this multi-year agreement, viewers in the region will be able to receive Bibel TV’s full programming 24 hours a day. Bibel TV will broadcast via ASTRA 19.2 degrees East in SD and HD, giving Bibel TV access to a wider audience across broadcast standards.

“During the pandemic and times of social distancing, people are increasingly seeking refuge and stability in their faith. Bibel TV streams Germany’s largest church services directly into living rooms, giving people the ability to actively practice their faith, even if they are unable to attend a physical church service. We are delighted that the continued distribution of our programming via SES’s ASTRA satellites will give many people the opportunity to access our TV channel,” said Beate Busch, Program Director and Deputy Managing Director of Bibel TV.