Bank of Japan’s Governor Calls Bitcoin “Speculative” By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Bank of Japan’s Governor Calls Bitcoin “Speculative”
  • Bank of Japan’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda questioned Bitcoin’s usefulness.
  • As per the governor, is barely used as a means of payment but data says not.
  • Governor voiced his support for stablecoins.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Bank of Japan’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda questioned Bitcoin’s usefulness as a medium of exchange. Furthermore, Kuroda is also doubtful whether Bitcoin a good investment option.

Kuroda explained,

“Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high”

Moreover, as per the governor, Bitcoin is barely used as a means of payment. However, the on-chain data from YCharts speaks otherwise. YCharts revealed that Bitcoin had over 218,000 individual transactions on Friday, which is half of its peak in January 2021.

On another note, these numbers are far from which is the world’s most-used blockchain. Of note, …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR