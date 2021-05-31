Bank of Japan’s Governor Calls Bitcoin “Speculative” By CoinQuora



Bank of Japan’s Governor Calls Bitcoin “Speculative”



Bank of Japan’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda questioned Bitcoin’s usefulness.

As per the governor, is barely used as a means of payment but data says not.

Governor voiced his support for stablecoins.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Bank of Japan’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda questioned Bitcoin’s usefulness as a medium of exchange. Furthermore, Kuroda is also doubtful whether Bitcoin a good investment option.

Kuroda explained,

“Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high”

Moreover, as per the governor, Bitcoin is barely used as a means of payment. However, the on-chain data from YCharts speaks otherwise. YCharts revealed that Bitcoin had over 218,000 individual transactions on Friday, which is half of its peak in January 2021.

On another note, these numbers are far from which is the world’s most-used blockchain. Of note, …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora