Bank of Israel holds key rate as inflation rises, economy recovers

Article content

JERUSALEM — The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a ninth straight policy meeting on Monday, citing low but rising inflation and a rapid economic recovery following a quick COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

All 17 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady after doing so ever since cutting them from 0.25% more than a year ago.

Most economists do not expect a rate increase until at least 2022.

“The committee will…continue to conduct a very accommodative monetary policy for a prolonged time,” the central bank said.

Israel’s inflation rate moved to 0.8% in April from 0.2% in March, just below the government’s 1-3% annual target range. The Bank of Israel believes the rate will reach the target with the May CPI and based on bond yields, it will rise to 1.7% in a year’s time.

“Inflation expectations for the coming year from all sources continued to increase, and are within the inflation target range,” it said.

While the economy contracted an annualized 6.5% in the first quarter from the prior three months, growth is expected to reach 4-6% in 2021.

Some 55% of Israeli adults have already been fully vaccinated while active COVID-19 cases across Israel have fallen to 352 by Monday. As a result, most of the economy has reopened.