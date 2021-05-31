Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.25% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.25%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 3.52% or 0.12 points to trade at 3.53 at the close. Meanwhile, Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) added 3.42% or 0.020 points to end at 0.605 and Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.39% or 0.048 points to 1.448 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which fell 17.80% or 0.60 points to trade at 2.77 at the close. Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.79% or 0.37 points to end at 5.08 and Austal Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.04% or 0.12 points to 2.26.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 698 to 698 and 358 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nuix Ltd (ASX:) fell to all time lows; losing 17.80% or 0.60 to 2.77.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 10.62% to 12.543.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.15% or 2.85 to $1908.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.15% or 0.76 to hit $67.08 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.05% or 0.72 to trade at $69.44 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.28% to 0.7734, while AUD/JPY rose 0.17% to 84.84.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 90.005.