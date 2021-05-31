Asian Stocks Steady at Open; Yuan Trims Retreat: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were steady early Tuesday as traders await gauges of manufacturing activity and key American jobs data later in the week to help assess the economic outlook.

Shares fluctuated in Japan, South Korea and Australia. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower following a U.S. holiday. The offshore yuan trimmed a retreat sparked by China forcing banks to keep more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in over a decade, its most substantial move yet to rein in a surging currency.

Oil climbed as OPEC and its allies forecast that inventories will fall sharply this year if the group sticks to its current plan. Gold had its biggest monthly advance since July and most industrial metals gained. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ticked higher and the dollar inched downward.

In Australia, the central bank is expected to keep loose policy settings unchanged. But it may be getting closer to a decision on whether the economy is strong enough to join Canada and New Zealand in signaling a move away from emergency stimulus.

Global stocks are starting the new month near record highs, underpinned by the economic recovery from the pandemic and ample liquidity from sustained stimulus. Still, concerns linger that rising price pressures could prompt central banks to withdraw support earlier than anticipated.