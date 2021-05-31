Asian Stocks Look Set to Dip; Yuan Holds Retreat: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks looked set for a weaker open Tuesday and U.S. futures slipped as traders await key American jobs data later this week to help gauge the economic outlook.

Equity contracts fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged down following a U.S. holiday. The offshore yuan held a retreat after China forced banks to keep more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in over a decade, its most substantial move yet to rein in the surging currency.

Oil climbed as OPEC and its allies forecast that inventories will fall sharply this year if the group sticks to its current plan. Gold had its biggest monthly advance since July and most industrial metals gained.

In Australia, the central bank is expected to keep loose policy settings unchanged. But it may be getting closer to a decision on whether the economy is strong enough to join Canada and New Zealand in signaling a move away from emergency stimulus.

Global stocks are starting the new month near record highs, underpinned by the economic recovery from the pandemic and ample liquidity from sustained stimulus. Still, concerns linger that rising price pressures could prompt central banks to withdraw support earlier than anticipated.