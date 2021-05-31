As market slumps, Ren bolsters DeFi liquidity via Fantom, Polygon integrations By Cointelegraph

As market slumps, Ren bolsters DeFi liquidity via Fantom, Polygon integrations
As digital asset markets suffer a broad pullback, cross-chain bridge protocol Ren has announced integrations with EMV-compatible chains Fantom and Polygon that could bolster liquidity across the DeFi ecosystem.
In a blog post on Friday, Ren announced that the RenVM bridge now supports the trustless transfer of four popular cryptocurrencies to Fantom, including (BTC), DOGE (DOGE), and ZCash (ZEC). Three additional Fantom bridge assets are coming in as well, including Filecoin and LUNA. Likewise, in a post on Wednesday, Ren announced a similar seven-asset integration with Polygon:
