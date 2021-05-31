AMD Unveils RDNA 2-Based Mobile Graphics, New AMD Advantage Laptops, Broadly Compatible Upscaling Technology and More at Computex 2021

– AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics provide a generational performance leap of up to 1.5X, powering the next generation of premium gaming laptops from ASUS, HP, Lenovo, MSI and other leading OEMs –

– Open-source, cross-platform AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution leverages optimized spatial upscaling technology,

delivering up to 2.5X higher performance

than native resolution gaming in select titles –

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at Computex 2021 AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) introduced several powerful new solutions that take high-performance gaming to new levels. Designed to bring world-class performance, incredible visual fidelity and immersive experiences to gaming laptops, the new AMD Radeon™ RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics include the top-of-stack Radeon RX 6800M – the fastest AMD Radeon GPU for laptops1, delivering desktop-class performance2 to power ultra-high frame rate 1440p gaming anywhere.

AMD also introduced the AMD Advantage™ Design Framework, the result of a multi-year collaboration between AMD and its global PC partners to deliver the next generation of premium, high-performance gaming laptops. Combining AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics, AMD Radeon Software and AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors with exclusive AMD smart technologies and other advanced system design characteristics, AMD Advantage systems are designed to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences. The first AMD Advantage laptops are expected to be available from leading OEMs beginning this month.

In addition, AMD unveiled AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), a cutting-edge spatial upscaling technology designed to boost framerates up to 2.5X in select titles at 4K resolution3 and deliver a high-quality, high-resolution gaming experience. More than 10 game developers plan to integrate FSR into their top titles and game engines in 2021, with the first games supporting FSR expected to be available later this month.

“There have been incredible advances in gaming over the last several years, with powerful technologies allowing desktop PCs to deliver high-octane, beautifully complex and immersive worlds like never before,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “Today we’re excited to bring the high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture to next-generation laptops to unlock the same level of high-performance experiences and true-to-life visuals for mobile gamers. With AMD Advantage, gamers can be sure these next-gen laptops are designed, optimized and purpose-built for the best possible gaming experiences.”

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics are built on breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, delivering up to 1.5X higher performance4 or up to 43 percent lower power at the same performance level5 compared to AMD RDNA architecture. They also bring advanced technologies such as AMD Infinity Cache and DirectX® Raytracing (DXR) to next-gen laptops.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU is a graphics powerhouse, offering world-class 1440p/120 FPS performance6 with a powerful blend of raytracing, compute and traditional effects for true-to-life visuals. The AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU offers 1440p/100FPS gaming performance7, next-level visuals and efficiency designed for the new generation of advanced gaming and content creation laptops. The AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU is designed to deliver high refresh rate 1080p/100FPS gaming8 for lightweight laptops. Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics bring numerous game-changing features available to gamers on the go, including:

AMD Infinity Cache – Up to 96MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die reduces latency and power consumption to deliver higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.

Up to 96MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die reduces latency and power consumption to deliver higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs. AMD Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance for select AMD-powered laptops by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire high-speed AMD Radeon GDDR6 graphics memory.

– Unlocks higher performance for select AMD-powered laptops by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire high-speed AMD Radeon GDDR6 graphics memory. AMD SmartShift Technology – Dynamically shifts laptop power between AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics, providing an additional increase in gaming performance.

– Dynamically shifts laptop power between AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics, providing an additional increase in gaming performance. AMD Radeon Chill – Power-saving feature that helps save battery by regulating frame rates based on in-game movements.

– Power-saving feature that helps save battery by regulating frame rates based on in-game movements. AMD FidelityFX – Supported by more than 45 titles, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available through AMD GPUOpen. It includes a robust collection of rasterized lighting, shadow and reflection effects, as well as the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, that can be integrated into the latest games with minimal performance overhead.

Model Compute

Units & Ray

Accelerators GDDR6 Game

Clock9 (MHz) Memory

Interface Infinity

Cache AMD

Radeon RX

6800M 40 12 GB 2300Mhz

@ 145W 192-bit 96 MB AMD

Radeon RX

6700M 36 10 GB 2300Mhz

@ 135W 160-bit 80 MB AMD

Radeon RX

6600M 28 8 GB 2177Mhz

@ 100W 128-bit 32 MB

AMD Advantage Design Framework

With the new AMD Advantage Design Framework, AMD and its global PC partners are redefining high-performance mobile gaming. AMD Advantage laptops combine AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics, AMD Radeon Software and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with exclusive AMD smart technologies, AMD FreeSync™ Premium-certified displays, fast NVME storage, optimal thermal designs, and other advanced system design characteristics.

AMD Advantage laptops are designed to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences, providing new levels of performance and responsiveness. Enhancements from AMD SmartShift and AMD Smart Access Memory boost gaming performance on these systems. In addition, AMD Advantage laptops are optimized to deliver over 100FPS gaming in today’s most visually demanding titles, all-day battery-powered video playback (10+ hrs.)10, 144Hz+ high-refresh rate, vividly bright (300+ nits) displays, and custom-tuned thermals for cool operation during continuous gameplay – all packed into sleek laptop designs.

Several AMD Advantage gaming laptops are expected to be available in 2021. The ROG Strix G15/17 AMD Advantage Edition gaming laptops, featuring AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPUs, AMD Ryzen 5900HX Mobile Processors and AMD smart technologies, are expected to be available beginning in early June at Best Buy and other leading retailers. The OMEN 16 laptop, featuring AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPUs, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processors and AMD smart technologies, are expected to be available soon at JD.com. AMD Advantage laptops from Lenovo and MSI are expected to be available later this year.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) offers broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs as well as competitor GPUs. FSR offers four quality settings allowing gamers to adjust the balance between image quality and performance based on their preferences, providing high-performance, visually stunning gaming experiences for even the most demanding visual features, including raytracing. FSR offers up to 2.5X higher performance in “Performance” mode than native resolution gaming in select titles.

“AMD has been a strong partner throughout the development of Godfall, providing players with stunning visuals and world-class performance to power this first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG,” said Keith Lee, CEO of Counterplay Games. “Now, with FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD has delivered another amazing platform-agnostic feature that’s easy for developers to implement and provides the Godfall community with higher performance at higher resolutions with all of the bells and whistles, including raytracing, cranked way up.”

FSR is an open-source solution based on industry standards, making it easy for developers to integrate the technology into new and existing titles. More information about FSR and supported titles will be announced on June 22. Learn more here.

You can learn more about all of AMD’s announcements at Computex 2021 through AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su’s keynote presentation here.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics here

Learn more about AMD Radeon RX 6000M-based laptops here

Learn more about AMD Advantage Design Framework here

Learn more about AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution here

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD on Twitter

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD RadeonTM RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics GPUs, the AMD Advantage™ Design Framework, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon RX 6000M-based laptops, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as “would,” “may,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects” and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD’s control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; global economic uncertainty; the loss of a significant customer; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD’s business, financial condition and results of operations; the competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; AMD’s ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; the ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD’s products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; the availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD’s ability to introduce products on a timely basis with features and performance levels that provide value to its customers; AMD’s ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD’s reliance on third-party companies for the design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD’s reliance on Microsoft Corporation and other software vendors’ support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; the impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; the efficiency of AMD’s supply chain; AMD’s ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control the sales of its products on the gray market; the impact of government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; the impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; the impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business, including the announced acquisition of Xilinx, and the failure to integrate acquired businesses; AMD’s ability to complete the Xilinx merger; the impact of the announcement and pendency of the Xilinx merger on AMD’s business; the impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets on the combined company’s financial position and results of operation; the restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD’s indebtedness; AMD’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its debt obligations or meet its working capital requirements; AMD’s ability to repurchase its outstanding debt in the event of a change of control; AMD’s ability to generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow or obtain external financing for research and development or other strategic investments; political, legal, economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of goodwill and technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; AMD’s stock price volatility; and worldwide political conditions. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

©2021 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Advantage, FreeSync, Radeon, Ryzen, RDNA and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. DirectX is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the US and other jurisdictions. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only, and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this Press Release are plans only and subject to change.

Contact:

George Millington

AMD Communications

(408) 547-7481

George.Millington@amd.com

Laura Graves

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-5467

Laura.Graves@amd.com

1 Testing done by AMD performance labs April 12, 2021 on Asus ROG Strix-G713 equipped with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (3.29GHz) CPU, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz, Radeon RX 6800M graphics, Win10 Pro x64 19041.804, with AMD Smart Access Memory and SmartShift Technology enabled vs. Alienware Area 51m equipped with Intel i7-10700K CPU, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz, Radeon RX 5700M graphics, Win 10 Pro x64 18363. Tested on the benchmarks: Time Spy Graphics Score, Fire Strike Graphics Score, 3DMark11 P Graphics Score. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Performance may vary. RX-656

2 Testing done by AMD performance labs May 12 2021, on RX 6800M in ASUS ROG Strix (driver: 20.50.02.05-210331a-365797E) with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz, on Win10 Pro 64. Games tested: Battlefield V, F1 2010, Resident Evil Village, Apex Legends, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, DOTA 2, CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege. Performance may vary. RX-665

3 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of May 21, 2021, on the AMD Radeon™ 6900 XT, AMD Radeon™ 6800 XT, and AMD Radeon™ 6700 XT graphics cards with pre-release AMD Radeon™ Software 21.6.1 RC Prime 9 (21.20-210518a-367616E) driver, on a test system comprising of an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, ASRock X570 Taichi motherboard with BIOS version P3.61 at default settings, and Windows® 10 Pro May 2020 Update (19041.508). Benchmark tests: Godfall, DX12, 3840×2160, Epic preset, Raytracing ON, FSR Game 2, DX12, 3840×2160, Ultra preset, Raytracing ON, and FSR Game 3, Vulkan, 3840×2160, Ultra preset, No Raytracing. Performance may vary and is dependent on the FSR Quality Mode selected. FSR requires developer integration and is available in select games only. RS-364

4 Testing done by AMD performance labs April 9 2021, on 25 games at 1440p using the flagship AMD RDNA 2 mobile part versus the flagship AMD RDNA mobile part. Performance may vary. RX-661

5 Testing done by AMD engineering labs April 6 2021, using 3DMark FireStrike, on AMD RDNA 2 mobile part 80W TGP at versus the AMD RDNA mobile part at 140W TGP. Performance may vary. RX-662

6 Testing done by AMD performance labs May 12 2021, on RX 6800M in ASUS ROG Strix (driver: 20.50.02.05-210331a-365797E) with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz, on Win10 Pro 64. Games tested: Battlefield V, F1 2010, Resident Evil Village, Apex Legends, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, DOTA 2, CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege. Performance may vary. RX-665

7 Performance projection by AMD engineering. Engineering projections may not reflect the final performance results and are subject to change. RX-670

8 Testing done by AMD performance labs May 17 2021, using 18 games, on RX 6600M in HP laptop (driver: 21.10.01.09-210331a-366029C-HP) with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (3.3GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz, on Win10 Pro 64. Performance may vary. RX-671

9 Game clock is the expected GPU clock when running typical gaming applications, set to typical TGP (Total Graphics Power). Actual individual game clock results may vary. GD-147

10 AMD defines “All Day Battery Life” as at least 8 hours of continuous battery life using a video playback test. Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: system configuration and software, settings, product use and age, and operating conditions. GD-173.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83d1c258-be49-440f-9226-9a60168b1749