24 Celeb Couples Who Were Engaged But Never Married

Bradly Lamb
5

Don’t come for me because I honestly never knew some of these couples were actually engaged.

1.

Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

The two were briefly engaged in 2007. Nicole confirmed their engagement in 2017 when she was doing a Big Little Lies press tour. She told Net-a-Porter, “Well, I knew Zoe (Lenny’s daughter) because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family.”

2.

Kanye West and Alexis Phifer


Chris Weeks / WireImage / Getty Images

According to MTV, they were dating on and off since 2002 but finally broke up (and called off their engagement) in 2008.

3.

Ruby Rose and Phoebe Dahl


El Pics / Getty Images

They were together for two years and broke off their engagement in 2015. 

4.

Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov


David M. Benett / Getty Images

The two reportedly broke off their engagement in 2016. 

5.

Tyler Posey and Seana Gorlick


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

6.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

7.

Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

According to US Weekly, they dated for three years in the ’90s. 

8.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney


Todd Williamson / Getty Images

According to People, the two got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015, but called it off the following year in 2016. 

9.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

10.

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

US Weekly reported they were together for 1.5 years before breaking off their engagement in 2015. 

11.

Kerry Washington and David Moscow


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

12.

Deadmau5 and Kat Von D

13.

Courtney Love and Edward Norton


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14.

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

15.

Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They were engaged for five months after dating for three years.

16.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller


Nicolas Asfouri / AFP via Getty Images

According to People, they were engaged in 2004, broke up in 2005, and got back together in 2009 before breaking up again in 2011.

17.

DJ AM and Nicole Richie


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

They started dating in 2004 and got engaged in 2005. In 2006, they told People that they “amicably separated.” 

18.

Carson Daly and Tara Reid


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

19.

Chris Klein and Katie Holmes


Andy Butterton – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

20.

Paris Hilton and Paris Latsis


Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Mariah Carey and James Packer


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for GLAAD

22.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp

23.

Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

24.

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

I knew these two were together, but I never realized they were engaged. According to People, they were engaged for three years before breaking up in 2007. 

