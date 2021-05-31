24 Celeb Couples Who Were Engaged But Never Married

Don’t come for me because I honestly never knew some of these couples were actually engaged.
1.
Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman
2.
Kanye West and Alexis Phifer
3.
Ruby Rose and Phoebe Dahl
4.
Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov
5.
Tyler Posey and Seana Gorlick
6.
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow
7.
Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan
8.
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
9.
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino
10.
Charlize Theron and Sean Penn
11.
Kerry Washington and David Moscow
12.
Deadmau5 and Kat Von D
13.
Courtney Love and Edward Norton
14.
Britney Spears and Jason Trawick
15.
Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong
16.
Jude Law and Sienna Miller
17.
DJ AM and Nicole Richie
18.
Carson Daly and Tara Reid
19.
Chris Klein and Katie Holmes
20.
Paris Hilton and Paris Latsis
21.
Mariah Carey and James Packer
22.
Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp
23.
Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts
24.
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds
