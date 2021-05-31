2 BTC Price Indicators Suggest It Has Not Bottomed Yet By CoinQuora



© Reuters. 2 BTC Price Indicators Suggest It Has Not Bottomed Yet



According to two price indicators, BTC has not bottomed yet.

managed to break the $40,000 again but it didn’t last for more than six hours.

Currently, there are 2.2 million active BTC over the past 30 days.

Traders are using different strategies to know whether Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has bottomed yet. Meanwhile, on-chain activity and derivatives data show that the situation remains uncertain.

Ever since the $30,000 on May 12, traders have been waiting for its trend reversal. Apparently, it reached $12 billion worth of futures long positions being liquidated.

However, traders’ confidence remains decreasing. Hence, the crypto community started looking for trend reversal signs. For example, analyst @immortalcrypto said a new high followed by a move above $40,000 is enough.