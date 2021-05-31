18 Asian Pop Groups To Stan If You Already Listen To BTS On Repeat

Note: We’re all passionate about our fave groups; however, groups like Twice and NCT are on almost every K-pop recommendation list and are already well known by K-pop fans. For that reason, while you *will* find bigger groups here, this post will also spotlight groups that are almost never mentioned but deserve to be! If you don’t see your fave, that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to be here; if we tried listing every group that deserves to be in this post, we’d end up listing the whole industry 💀. Now, let’s get this going!