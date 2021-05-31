16 Pranks Actors Played On Their Co-Stars

And the Academy Award for Best Prank goes to…
1.
During the filming of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Alan Rickman (Snape), Michael Gambon (Dumbledore), and director Alfonso Cuarón pranked Daniel Radcliffe with a fart machine.
3.
On the set of Catching Fire, Jeffrey Wright (Beetee) was the next to prank Lawrence, with the help of a few hundred insects.
4.
And Woody Harrelson brought the grand tradition of Hunger Games practical jokes to a close when he pulled off a gory April Fools’ trick while filming Mockingjay — Part Two.
5.
Early on in the production of Twilight, Jackson Rathbone (Jasper) was tricked by Edi Gathegi (Laurent) with a fake phone call from the production office.
6.
While filming Moneyball, Brad Pitt noticed how delighted Jonah Hill was to have his very own on-set golf cart, and proceeded to mess with it for the entirety of filming, up to and including turning it into a “Wham! Mobile”.
7.
But Hill got Pitt back for the joke (even though, as a producer, Pitt was technically his boss) by doing this to his car.
8.
While filming Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ben Affleck (Batman) plastered Henry Cavill’s (Superman) trailer with Batman memorabilia.
9.
During a Hot Ones interview, Aubrey Plaza (April) said that the best prank she pulled on the Parks and Recreation set involved buying a “toilet goblin” and hiding it in Adam Scott’s trailer.
10.
During Season 9 of Criminal Minds, Shemar Moore (Derek Morgan) shaved his goatee, messing up the continuity of the scenes they were filming. Naturally, the cast and crew got him back for it.
11.
Reflecting on his first days on the set of Supernatural, Misha Collins (Castiel) described Jensen Ackles (Dean) and Jared Padalecki (Sam) treating him like “a pledge at a fraternity that has a really heavy hazing ritual.” He also retold the story of the worst prank they pulled on him in (at that time) 14 seasons.
12.
This one didn’t happen on set, but it was technically between two co-stars: Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte), of Game of Thrones fame. Harrington pulled off an April Fools’ joke that was so grisly, it threatened his marriage.
13.
During the climatic trial sequence from Season 4 of Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion) broke the tension by entering the scene singing and dancing…though they may have ended up making it even tenser than before.
14.
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) got in on the GOT fun by drawing on sleeping co-star Joseph Naufahu (Khal Moro) with caramel.
15.
In a scene from the 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, TLC’s “Waterfalls” was supposed to play, but Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast changed it to the Friends theme song to surprise/annoy Jennifer Aniston.
16.
Finally, while filming Star Trek Into Darkness, Benedict Cumberbatch (and other members of the cast) were tricked into wearing “neutron cream” to protect their…neutrons while filming scenes in a scientific facility.
Do you have a favorite story about an on-set prank? Tell us about it in the comments!
