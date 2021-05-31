16 Pranks Actors Played On Their Co-Stars

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

And the Academy Award for Best Prank goes to…

1.

During the filming of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Alan Rickman (Snape), Michael Gambon (Dumbledore), and director Alfonso Cuarón pranked Daniel Radcliffe with a fart machine.


Warner Bros. Studios / Via youtube.com

It was especially embarrassing because Radcliffe had asked his sleeping bag to be placed near a girl he had a crush on. Unfortunately for him, and as per usual, Snape and Dumbledore had other plans.


Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Remember the horrific remains of the tributes killed by tracker jackers? J. Law certainly does. Hutcherson said that he posed the life-sized “swollen and gnarly-looking and mangled” dummy in the bathroom of Lawrence’s trailer (it was even holding a roll of toilet paper).

3.

On the set of Catching Fire, Jeffrey Wright (Beetee) was the next to prank Lawrence, with the help of a few hundred insects.


Yahoo! Screen / Via yahoo.com

Wright purchased Lawrence a Tiffany’s charm to congratulate her for her Oscar win. When Lawrence unwrapped the gift in her trailer, she discovered it came with the additional present of a bunch of bugs.

4.

And Woody Harrelson brought the grand tradition of Hunger Games practical jokes to a close when he pulled off a gory April Fools’ trick while filming Mockingjay — Part Two.


Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

Harrelson (Haymitch) enlisted the production’s makeup designer to make his face look like he’d been injured in a bike accident, and called Francis Lawrence (the director), who told him to get to a hospital. Harrelson then asked Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne) to pick him up from an imaginary hospital. Harrelson said, “That was a dark one, it played on people’s sympathies.”

5.

Early on in the production of Twilight, Jackson Rathbone (Jasper) was tricked by Edi Gathegi (Laurent) with a fake phone call from the production office.


Summit Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Gathegi called Rathbone posing as “Suzy from the production office,” and told him that they wanted to dye his hair back to brown. Rathbone told his manager about the change, and she said, “Oh, thank God. I hated you with blond hair!” When Gathegi revealed the trick, the manager had to do some damage control, though Rathbone thought it was funny.

6.

While filming Moneyball, Brad Pitt noticed how delighted Jonah Hill was to have his very own on-set golf cart, and proceeded to mess with it for the entirety of filming, up to and including turning it into a “Wham! Mobile”.


The Late Show with David Letterman / Via youtube.com

Note: Jonah Hill is not a fan of Wham! (Though he also pointed out that he’s not not a fan.) Hill also found the cart at various times flipped upside down, and missing its wheels and propped up on cinderblocks.

7.

But Hill got Pitt back for the joke (even though, as a producer, Pitt was technically his boss) by doing this to his car.


The Late Show with David Letterman / Via youtube.com

After this, Pitt made yet another modification to Hill’s Wham! Mobile: He had it rigged so that whenever Hill turned it on, it would blast “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” at full volume.

8.

While filming Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ben Affleck (Batman) plastered Henry Cavill’s (Superman) trailer with Batman memorabilia.


Ben Affleck / Via Facebook: benaffleck

He then posted a video of the redecorated trailer on Facebook with the caption, “Henry, I’m flattered. I didn’t know you were such a fan! We know #WhoWillWin.”

9.

During a Hot Ones interview, Aubrey Plaza (April) said that the best prank she pulled on the Parks and Recreation set involved buying a “toilet goblin” and hiding it in Adam Scott’s trailer.


First We Feast / Via youtube.com

The toilet goblin’s arms are secured to the lid with suction cups, giving the prankster the apparently extremely common victory of making their co-star scream in their trailer.

10.

During Season 9 of Criminal Minds, Shemar Moore (Derek Morgan) shaved his goatee, messing up the continuity of the scenes they were filming. Naturally, the cast and crew got him back for it.


CBS / Via youtube.com

The crew told him that he’d have to wear green dots on his face so that they could recreate the goatee in post-production. Then, when Shemar didn’t catch on, they told him they needed to use green lines of tape. It was only when Shemar’s co-star Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia) broke that they revealed the joke.

11.

Reflecting on his first days on the set of Supernatural, Misha Collins (Castiel) described Jensen Ackles (Dean) and Jared Padalecki (Sam) treating him like “a pledge at a fraternity that has a really heavy hazing ritual.” He also retold the story of the worst prank they pulled on him in (at that time) 14 seasons.


CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

While Collins was directing an episode, Jared pied him in the face with such force that whipped cream hit a wall 30 feet away. Ackles then gave him a clean t-shirt, and after he cleaned up, hit him with another pie.

12.

This one didn’t happen on set, but it was technically between two co-stars: Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte), of Game of Thrones fame. Harrington pulled off an April Fools’ joke that was so grisly, it threatened his marriage.


The Jonathan Ross Show / Via youtube.com

According to Harrington, his family is very into April Fools’ Day, while Leslie’s is…not. She told him if he did this again next year, their marriage was over, which is fair.

13.

During the climatic trial sequence from Season 4 of Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion) broke the tension by entering the scene singing and dancing…though they may have ended up making it even tenser than before.


NBC / Via youtube.com

They’d been joking about doing it all day, and seconds before filming began on another take, Dinklage asked if they were really going to go through with it. The answer was clearly an enthusiastic “yes!”

14.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) got in on the GOT fun by drawing on sleeping co-star Joseph Naufahu (Khal Moro) with caramel.


HBO / Via youtube.com

Clarke had a habit writing Dothraki words on Naufahu while he was napping in between scenes, but on this occasion, he made the fatal error of falling asleep next to his leftover dessert. Clarke got inspired and covered the Khal in caramel.

15.

In a scene from the 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, TLC’s “Waterfalls” was supposed to play, but Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast changed it to the Friends theme song to surprise/annoy Jennifer Aniston.


New Line Cinema / Via youtube.com

The Friends theme song being, of course, “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts.

16.

Finally, while filming Star Trek Into Darkness, Benedict Cumberbatch (and other members of the cast) were tricked into wearing “neutron cream” to protect their…neutrons while filming scenes in a scientific facility.


Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

Cumberbatch didn’t realize the joke until he read the fake contract (that he’d already signed) out loud to the rest of the cast and crew. Actors were also told to jump up and down to protect themselves from ions.

Do you have a favorite story about an on-set prank? Tell us about it in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR