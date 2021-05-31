0x Launches on Polygon To Scale Its ETH-Based DEX Services By CoinQuora



© Reuters. 0x Launches on Polygon To Scale Its ETH-Based DEX Services



0x has released its industry-leading API for DEX liquidity aggregation on Polygon.

Developers can access the API with 0x documentation to start building on Polygon.

Support on RFQ and open order book will be available in the API’s next iteration.

On Monday, 0x has released its industry-leading Application Programming Interface (NASDAQ:) (API) for DEX liquidity aggregation on Polygon. As a result, the full spectrum of on-chain liquidity can be accessed from across the Polygon network via the 0x API.

Of note, Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for scaling and infrastructure development. With that said, 0x joins the set of DeFi “blue-chip” projects like Aave, Augur, Sushi, Curve, Paraswap, and 1inch to launch on Polygon.

Hence, the Polygon implementation of 0x includes all major liquidity sources on the Ethereum-compatible chain like QuickSwap, SushiSwap, Curve, and others.

Moreover, developers can access the open-source API with the 0x documentation to start building on Polygon instantly. The API has been designed to make it easy for DeFi developers to tap into DEX liquidity.

Since its launch, the 0x API has facilitated over 1 million trades from 250K unique traders. More so, these traders represent more than $26 billion in volume traded across Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. Its goal is to help its integrators and the broader Polygon developer ecosystem onboard the next 100,000 crypto users.

Notably, Polygon has demonstrated significant growth and the 0x team’s decision to integrate with Polygon was unanimous. Over the past three months, Polygon has developed a lively ecosystem that’s populated by DeFi blue chips. Lastly, Polygon processed 3.5x as many transactions as Ethereum and is on course to eclipse BSC’s 5M per month this May.

Thus, for developers looking to add Polygon trading to their products, the 0x API is the best place to start. In summary, it provides all existing liquidity sources on Polygon with more to come. Furthermore, support on request-for-quotation (RFQ) and open order book orders will be available in the API’s next iteration.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora