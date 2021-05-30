XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $0.89160 by 13:50 (17:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.12% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $41.07055B, or 2.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.79877 to $0.90493 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.02%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.14122B or 3.65% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7567 to $1.0664 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 72.90% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,843.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.67% on the day.

was trading at $2,422.89 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.32%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $671.23601B or 43.13% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $281.06861B or 18.06% of the total cryptocurrency market value.