UK PM Johnson married fiancée in secret ceremony on Saturday -official By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds arrive at a Westminster polling station to vote, in London, Britain May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said on Sunday, confirming media reports.

“The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,” Johnson’s office said. “The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”

