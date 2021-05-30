Taiwan signs local deals for up to 20 mln COVID shots

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s government has signed deals with two local companies to provide up to 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccines, the official Central News Agency said on Sunday, in a boost to the island’s pandemic fight.

The news comes days after the Chinese-claimed island blamed Beijing week for blocking a deal earlier this year for BioNTech SE vaccines, which China denies.

After recording just a handful of daily infections for months, Taiwan is dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions, though infection rates are starting to fall.

It has only vaccinated around 1% of its more than 23 million people but has almost 30 million shots on order, from AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc and two domestic firms.

The Central News Agency said the government had on Friday signed deals with Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp and United Biomedical Inc for five million doses each, and had oral agreements for another five million each, for a total of 20 million shots.

Medigen confirmed the details in a statement to the stock exchange while the government’s central epidemic command center said it would issue a statement later. United Biomedical did not immediately respond to a request for comment.