Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.27% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.27%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.27% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which rose 9.97% or 3.10 points to trade at 34.20 at the close. Meanwhile, ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) added 9.97% or 2.95 points to end at 32.55 and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) was up 7.73% or 3.00 points to 41.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Food Products Co. (SE:), which fell 5.02% or 10.20 points to trade at 192.80 at the close. The Saudi British Bank (SE:) declined 2.08% or 0.65 points to end at 30.55 and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) was down 1.83% or 0.42 points to 22.58.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 127 to 65 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.97% or 3.10 to 34.20. Shares in ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.97% or 2.95 to 32.55.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.28% or 0.19 to $66.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.27% or 0.19 to hit $69.01 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $1905.30 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.02% to 4.5732, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 90.040.