Pivotal Jobs Moment, Asia Pulse Check, ‘Work-From-Bali’: Eco Day

The U.S. jobs report on Friday augurs a pivotal moment for investors to assess whether surprisingly tepid job gains seen last month were a momentary blip or the start of something more persistentA bevy of data from Asia’s biggest economies will give a pulse check on the recovery as parts of the region see virus flare-ups, according to Bloomberg Economics’ weekaheadAn Indonesian ministry will introduce a “Work From Bali” program for civil servants aimed at helping to revive the battered economyChina’s factories, power plants and farms are fielding the worst effects of a surge in commodity costs that’s yet to hurt citizensAustralia’s central bank is approaching a decision on whether the economy is strong enough to join Canada and New Zealand’s stance shiftThe Indian economy’s resilience will be tested by its ability to overcome a devastating outbreak of Covid-19, although no one’s yet doubting its potential to pull off the world’s fastest pace of growthSingapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will tell the public “how we plan to keep Covid-19 under control, while progressively opening up again” in a speechA rapid appreciation of the yuan against the dollar probably won’t last, according to a former Chinese central bank official. Another former official said that monitoring the payments of citizens was never China’s motivation for developing a sovereign digital currencyThe euro’s charge toward a three-year high is stumbling as the ECB quashes expectations it’s anywhere near paring emergency stimulusThe Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be a victory celebration, or as former Japan Self Defense Forces chief Katsutoshi Kawano put it, “proof that the world has defeated the virus.” It hasn’t happened

