Mj Rodriguez Best Red Carpet Looks List

It should be a crime to look this good.

Mj Rodriguez is known for many things: her incredible singing voice, her iconic role as Blanca Evangelista on the hit series Pose, and showing up to every event looking like a flawless queen. Below are just some of her jaw-dropping looks:

1.

When she wore ALL the belts and looked fierce AF:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

2.

When Mother Nature helped her look like an old-school movie starlet:


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

3.

When she made this gold foil dress look chic:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

4.

When she was THE lady in red:


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

5.

When she channeled her inner Diana Ross and left us all shook:

6.

When she proved there’s no such thing as too many ruffles:


Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

7.

When she shined brighter than the sun in this yellow number:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

8.

When she wore this comfy ensemble and showed the world how shredded she is:


Lars Niki / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

9.

When she looked like a real-life Disney princess:

10.

When she served red carpet glam with a side of having a job interview right after, and it was effortless:


Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

11.

When she looked like a cool librarian who would let you return your books late with no fine:

12.

When she rocked a beach cover-up, but made it fashion:


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

13.

When she attended the Met Gala in a cloud of cheetah print:


Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

14.

When she reminded us all of her theater kid roots and served in this all-black look:


Walter Mcbride / WireImage

15.

And finally, when she looked like a punk rock goddess on her way to break your heart:


Noam Galai / Getty Images

