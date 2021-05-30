Mj Rodriguez Best Red Carpet Looks List

It should be a crime to look this good.
Mj Rodriguez is known for many things: her incredible singing voice, her iconic role as Blanca Evangelista on the hit series Pose, and showing up to every event looking like a flawless queen. Below are just some of her jaw-dropping looks:
1.
When she wore ALL the belts and looked fierce AF:
2.
When Mother Nature helped her look like an old-school movie starlet:
3.
When she made this gold foil dress look chic:
4.
When she was THE lady in red:
5.
When she channeled her inner Diana Ross and left us all shook:
6.
When she proved there’s no such thing as too many ruffles:
7.
When she shined brighter than the sun in this yellow number:
8.
When she wore this comfy ensemble and showed the world how shredded she is:
9.
When she looked like a real-life Disney princess:
10.
When she served red carpet glam with a side of having a job interview right after, and it was effortless:
11.
When she looked like a cool librarian who would let you return your books late with no fine:
12.
When she rocked a beach cover-up, but made it fashion:
13.
When she attended the Met Gala in a cloud of cheetah print:
14.
When she reminded us all of her theater kid roots and served in this all-black look:
15.
And finally, when she looked like a punk rock goddess on her way to break your heart:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!