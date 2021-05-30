Japan’s April factory output rises on capital goods demand

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s industrial output extended gains in April as manufacturers benefited from a recovery in appetite for capital goods, especially in key overseas markets.

The world’s third-largest economy is expected to grow in the current quarter at a much slower pace than previously thought after the government extended coronavirus emergency measures in Tokyo and other major areas.

Separate data on Monday showed retail sales, a key gauge of consumer spending, surged in April, thanks largely to favorable statistical base effects from a year earlier, when the country was under an even stricter coronavirus curbs.

Official data released on Monday showed factory output grew 2.5% from the previous month in April, as higher production of general-purpose and electrical machinery offset a contraction in cars and transportation equipment output.

The rise in output was better than the previous month’s 1.7% gain, but much weaker than a 4.1% advance forecast in a Reuters poll of economists as car production fell largely due to supply issues with semiconductors.

“It confirmed Japan’s output has been improving steadily due to export-driven gains,” said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.