Japan’s April factory output extends gains, retail sales jump

TOKYO — Japan’s industrial output rose in April, helped by the production of general purpose and electrical machinery, in a sign manufacturers continued to benefit from a recovery in appetite for goods in the United States and China.

The world’s third-largest economy is expected to grow in the current quarter at a much slower pace than previously thought after the government extended coronavirus emergency measures in Tokyo and other major areas.

Separate data on Monday showed retail sales, a key gauge of consumer spending, surged in April, thanks largely to favorable statistical base effects from a year earlier, when the country was under an even stricter coronavirus curbs.

Official data released on Monday showed factory output grew 2.5% from the previous month in April, as higher production of general-purpose and electrical machinery offset a contraction in cars and transportation equipment output.

The rise in output was better than the previous month’s 1.7% gain, but much weaker than a 4.1% advance forecast in a Reuters poll of economists as car production fell largely due to supply issues with semiconductor chips.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expected output to shed 1.7% in May, followed by a 5.0% rebound in June.