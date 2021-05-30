Jacob Batalon Facts

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7
  • apahm2021 badge

He’s well on his way to stardom.

1.

To start, Jacob Batalon made a name for himself when he landed the role of Ned in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

2.

He has gone on to appear in a number of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from Home.


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Sony

He will also reprise his role as Ned in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

3.

When Jacob auditioned for the role of Ned, he had no idea it was going to be for a Spider-Man film. Would you believe it was also his first acting audition ever?


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty Images

4.

He became quick friends with his Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. The two even were roommates at one time.


Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

5.

Jacob originally reigns from Honolulu, Hawaii.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

6.

He’s a ’90s baby and celebrates his birthday on October 9, 1996.

7.

He comes from a Filipino background and is pushing for more diversity in Hollywood.

8.

Jacob studied music theory at a local community college in Hawaii but ultimately dropped out before finishing his degree.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

“I didn’t really enjoy school in general,” he said. “I dropped out of college in Hawaii, just because I thought school was for losers. But school’s really important.”

9.

After that, he applied to the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts and ultimately fell in love with acting while he was there.

10.

He’s pretty active on social media and has gained more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

11.

His very first on-screen role was in 2016’s North Woods as a character named Cooper.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Audi

12.

When he was on set for Spider-Man: Far from Home, Prague was one of the most memorable shooting locations for him.


Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim / Getty Images for Sony

“I definitely think Prague was probably the best time. It was just a really fun town,” he said. “Venice was beautiful, and London’s just like New York. It’s really hard to choose. I would say all of it, but definitely Prague was really fun.”

14.

Jacob is a strong supporter of women’s rights.


Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

“I don’t know the difference between being a feminist or being an ally or just being respectful of other people,” he said. “I think that ultimately wanting to support women is embedded in the idea that equality is for everyone, and I believe that all the time. I fully support women in their endeavors and their rights.”

15.

He’s an animal lover and has three cats of his own.

17.

He has aspirations to play a villain at some point in his acting career.

18.

Finally, he considers his cast mates as family (which is seriously too cute for words).

What’s your favorite Jacob Batalon role so far? Let us know in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR