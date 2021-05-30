Jacob Batalon Facts

1.
To start, Jacob Batalon made a name for himself when he landed the role of Ned in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.
2.
He has gone on to appear in a number of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from Home.
3.
When Jacob auditioned for the role of Ned, he had no idea it was going to be for a Spider-Man film. Would you believe it was also his first acting audition ever?
4.
He became quick friends with his Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. The two even were roommates at one time.
5.
Jacob originally reigns from Honolulu, Hawaii.
6.
He’s a ’90s baby and celebrates his birthday on October 9, 1996.
7.
He comes from a Filipino background and is pushing for more diversity in Hollywood.
8.
Jacob studied music theory at a local community college in Hawaii but ultimately dropped out before finishing his degree.
9.
After that, he applied to the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts and ultimately fell in love with acting while he was there.
10.
He’s pretty active on social media and has gained more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram.
11.
His very first on-screen role was in 2016’s North Woods as a character named Cooper.
12.
When he was on set for Spider-Man: Far from Home, Prague was one of the most memorable shooting locations for him.
14.
Jacob is a strong supporter of women’s rights.
18.
Finally, he considers his cast mates as family (which is seriously too cute for words).
What’s your favorite Jacob Batalon role so far? Let us know in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!