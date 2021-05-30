Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.13% By Investing.com



Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.13%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.13% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:), which rose 2.92% or 268 points to trade at 9448 at the close. Meanwhile, ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) added 2.76% or 64 points to end at 2382 and Nova (TASE:) was up 2.63% or 840 points to 32730 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:), which fell 1.58% or 40 points to trade at 2486 at the close. Bank Hapoalim (TASE:) declined 1.51% or 43 points to end at 2807 and Mizrahi Tefahot (TASE:) was down 1.43% or 141 points to 9690.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 281 to 165 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.76% or 64 to 2382. Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.63% or 840 to 32730.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.28% or 0.19 to $66.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.27% or 0.19 to hit $69.01 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $1905.30 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.32% to 3.2511, while EUR/ILS rose 0.32% to 3.9639.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 90.040.