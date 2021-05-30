Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.13% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.13%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.13% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:), which rose 2.92% or 268 points to trade at 9448 at the close. Meanwhile, ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) added 2.76% or 64 points to end at 2382 and Nova (TASE:) was up 2.63% or 840 points to 32730 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:), which fell 1.58% or 40 points to trade at 2486 at the close. Bank Hapoalim (TASE:) declined 1.51% or 43 points to end at 2807 and Mizrahi Tefahot (TASE:) was down 1.43% or 141 points to 9690.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 281 to 165 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.76% or 64 to 2382. Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.63% or 840 to 32730.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.28% or 0.19 to $66.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.27% or 0.19 to hit $69.01 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $1905.30 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.32% to 3.2511, while EUR/ILS rose 0.32% to 3.9639.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 90.040.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

