India’s economy likely accelerated in Jan-Mar, before COVID-19 wave

NEW DELHI — India’s economic growth likely picked up in the January-March quarter from the previous three months, but economists have grown more pessimistic about this quarter after a harsh second wave of COVID-19 hit the country last month.

The median forecast from a Reuters survey of 29 economists showed gross domestic product in Asia’s third-largest economy grew 1.0% in the March quarter from a year earlier, up from 0.4% in the previous quarter when India began pulling out of a steep pandemic-induced recession in earlier six months.

But the second wave of infections and deaths across the world’s second-hardest hit country has caused forecasters to trim their projections for the coming months.

The median forecast for April-June growth is 21.6%, down from a month-earlier estimate of 23% after the resurgence prompted most industrial states to impose lockdowns, throwing millions out of work. For the fiscal year to March 2022, economists cut their median forecast to 9.8% from 10.4%.

The statistics ministry is to announce the data at 1200 GMT.

India has recorded 27.9 million COVID-19 infections, behind only the United States, and 325,972 deaths as of Sunday, although the rise has begun to slow.