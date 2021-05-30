India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths, over 165,000 new infections By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A doctor inspects a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside the classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India on Sunday reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in 46 days at 165,553 cases during the previous 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,460.
The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.9 million, with the death toll has reached 325,972, health ministry data showed.
