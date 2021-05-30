IDEMIA Enters the Japanese Payment Cards Industry as It Launches Its First Banking Card

Article content

Compliant with the JIS2 standard, IDEMIA supplies its contactless cards to domestic major issuers and Fintech issuers in Japan

TOKYO — As the global leader in Augmented Identity, payment card issuance and payment solutions, IDEMIA (Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Vice President of Japan Sales: Nezu Nobuyoshi), today announced that it will provide dual-interface credit cards to financial institutions in Japan that are compliant with the JIS2 standard and certified by Visa, JCB and other brand schemes. The cards are embedded with a JIS2 standard – an embedded surface magnetic stripe on the card, to deliver enhanced security and contactless payment services to end-users.

IDEMIA has delivered the contactless dual-interface cards to Fintech issuers such as UPSIDER, Inc, and major issuers including Toyota Finance Corporation in Japan to expand and scale rapidly.

“We are proud to be able to deliver our first contactless card that is compliant with the JIS2 standards. We are also proud to work with major issuers and Fintech issuers in Japan to meet the evolving needs of the Japanese consumers. With its global footprint and expertise in payments, IDEMIA is well positioned to support the market evolution and fast growing Fintech demand. We will continue to enhance the security and contactless features to our payment cards used by financial institutions all around the world,” said Mr. Nezu Nobuyoshi, Vice President of Japan Sales, IDEMIA.