IDEMIA Enters the Japanese Payment Cards Industry as It Launches Its First Banking Card

Compliant with the JIS2 standard, IDEMIA supplies its contactless cards to domestic major issuers and Fintech issuers in Japan
TOKYO — As the global leader in Augmented Identity, payment card issuance and payment solutions, IDEMIA (Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Vice President of Japan Sales: Nezu Nobuyoshi), today announced that it will provide dual-interface credit cards to financial institutions in Japan that are compliant with the JIS2 standard and certified by Visa, JCB and other brand schemes. The cards are embedded with a JIS2 standard – an embedded surface magnetic stripe on the card, to deliver enhanced security and contactless payment services to end-users.
IDEMIA has delivered the contactless dual-interface cards to Fintech issuers such as UPSIDER, Inc, and major issuers including Toyota Finance Corporation in Japan to expand and scale rapidly.
“We are proud to be able to deliver our first contactless card that is compliant with the JIS2 standards. We are also proud to work with major issuers and Fintech issuers in Japan to meet the evolving needs of the Japanese consumers. With its global footprint and expertise in payments, IDEMIA is well positioned to support the market evolution and fast growing Fintech demand. We will continue to enhance the security and contactless features to our payment cards used by financial institutions all around the world,” said Mr. Nezu Nobuyoshi, Vice President of Japan Sales, IDEMIA.
Issuers in Japan can also integrate IDEMIA’s contactless cards with IDEMIA portfolio of smart digital solutions, such as Smart PIN to get their card PIN issued through digital channels or Smart Instant Issuance to get their card delivered instantly at the branch or in-store. Consumers can also benefit from IDEMIA Connect, which simplifies the card activation experience with a simple tap of the card on the phone.
IDEMIA has also developed and expanded in its global offerings for financial institutions, such as GREENPAY, its end-to-end sustainable portfolio for financial institutions, and the Fintech Accelerator Card Program which supports Fintechs and neobanks to deploy innovative card and digital payment solutions rapidly around the world. .
About IDEMIA
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.
