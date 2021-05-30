High Hopes for Summer 2021 By CoinQuora



Cardano: High Hopes for Summer 2021



There is a lot of optimism surrounding Cardano’s smart contracts feature launch.

Hoskinson mentioned in an interview that the Alonzo mainnet will launch as planned.

ADA climbed by 30% soon after his comments.

Recently, many altcoins have lost value in the crypto market. These include ADA, Cardano’s native coin. Still, optimism remains high for the 4th largest crypto.

Hard to believe, right? Wrong. Yes, it may be true that the crypto market lost a lot of its value recently, but most people believe that this may have been caused by a due market correction. And notwithstanding that, ADA’s bullish predictions have more to do with the high excitement surrounding its smart contracts feature launch.

It’s just hard not to hope that ADA will follow its price trajectory from summer 2020 this season too when it rose in value by almost 550% in just 4 months.

What’s firing these hopes is the well-anticipated Alonzo mainnet launch expected in summer and recent comments by co-founder

