Here Are All Their Upcoming Projects

This cast? Booked and busy, as it should be.

After three seasons, Pose is coming to an end on June 6.

Lucky for us, we still have plenty of chances to enjoy this incandescent cast in their recent and upcoming projects.

1.

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca) will be joining Maya Rudolph on an untitled comedy for Apple TV+.


She’ll play Sofia, the executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, played by Maya.

2.

Mj also appeared as herself in Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen.


The documentary discusses the ways in which transgender people are depicted on film, and you can watch it on Netflix right now!

3.

Dominique Jackson (Elektra) appeared on American Gods as Ms. World earlier this year.

4.

She also walked in the Mugler fashion show along with Bella Hadid and Hunter Schafer.


5.

Billy Porter (Pray Tell) will next be on screen as Fab G, aka Fairy Godparent in Cinderella.


The movie will be out on Amazon Prime Video in September. 

6.

He’ll also provide the voice for Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

7.

Indya Moore (Angel) will be in Escape Room: Tournament of Champions later this year.


The film is scheduled for release on July 16. Here’s the trailer!

8.

Dyllón Burnside (Ricky) will be on Broadway later this year in the play Thoughts of a Colored Man.


9.

Hailie Sahar (Lulu) has been playing Jazmin on Good Trouble, which is currently airing its third season on Freeform.


10.

She also starred as real-life LGBTQ activist Sylvia Rivera on Equal.


You can watch the whole docuseries on HBO Max.

11.

Angel Bismark Curiel (Papi) is hoping to take on theater roles in the near future.


His latest film, Critical Thinking, was released in September 2020.

12.

Angelica Ross (Candy) played Donna Chambers in American Horror Story: 1984 and she’ll also play The Chemist in American Horror Story: Double Feature.

13.

She also appeared in Disclosure.

14.

Ryan Jamaal Swain only appeared briefly on the third season after being a main cast member for the first two, but you can currently book videos from him on Cameo.


15.

Sandra Bernhard (Nurse Judy) hasn’t announced her future projects, but she’s been in a lot of famous shows, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine.


