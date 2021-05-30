Google Cloud Will Now Provide Blockchain Insights for Polygon By CoinQuora



Google Cloud Will Now Provide Blockchain Insights for Polygon



Polygon has just announced that its datasets are now available on Google (NASDAQ:) Cloud.

The integration will help data scientists and developers derive insights.

The move will also simplify analysis and processing for developers.

The Polygon protocol is a framework for connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, functioning as a bridge running alongside Ethereum. Now that its blockchain data will be available on Google Cloud, the platform will flourish and grow with both DApps and its business use cases.

Previously, Google’s Cloud division has already worked with important crypto projects suc…

