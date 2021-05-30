Gold stays above $1,900/oz after U.S. inflation data lifts appeal

Article content
Gold prices held firm above the key
$1,900-level on Monday after U.S. consumer prices rose more than
expected in April and supported the metal as an inflation hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,903.25 per ounce by 0036
GMT.
* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,907 per
ounce.
* U.S. consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of
underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2%
target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992.
* The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.593%
, reducing the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
* The White House on Friday sent Congress a $6 trillion
budget plan that would ramp up spending on infrastructure,
education and combating climate change.
* Asian shares edged higher on Monday, looking to extend
their recent rally to a third week should U.S. jobs figures show
the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global
recovery on track.
* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% to 1,043.21
tonnes on Friday from 1,044.08 tonnes on Thursday.
* Physical gold demand in second-biggest bullion consumer
India was negligible last week with most jewelry stores still
shut by COVID-19 lockdowns, forcing dealers to offer steep
discounts.
* Japan’s industrial output rose in April, helped by the
production of general purpose and electrical machinery, in a
sign manufacturers continued to benefit from a recovery in
appetite for goods in the United States and China.
* Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,819.14 per ounce, silver
gained 0.2% to $27.94 and platinum rose 0.5% to
$1,182.74.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI
1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY
1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)