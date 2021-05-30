Home Business German government has no plans to again compensate cities for tax shortfalls...

German government has no plans to again compensate cities for tax shortfalls -paper By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Berlin skyline is seen, during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) – German cities and municipalities should not expect the federal government to compensate them for lower tax income due to the pandemic a second time, daily Augsburger Allgemeine said on Monday, quoting a finance ministry response to an enquiry by the Greens party.

It was first and foremost the task of the federal states “to improve the financial situation of the municipalities in the coming years by providing additional support,” the response said, according to the paper.

Last year, Germany introduced an economic stimulus package for local authorities to compensate for reduced trade tax and VAT income and to financially support local public transport and the health sector.

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities called for the federal government and the states to provide further financial support.

“Only with financially strong cities and municipalities will we be able to start up the economic engine,” the association’s general manager Gerd Landsberg told Augsburger Allgemeine

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©