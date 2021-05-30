Egypt raises price of subsidized vegetable oil as commodity markets surge

Article content

CAIRO — Egypt has raised the price of subsidized vegetable oils by 23.5% to 21 Egyptian pounds ($1.34) per one liter bottle effective June 1 following a jump in raw material costs globally, the Supply Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said that global markets for raw oilseeds had recently seen a “notable increase” and that a committee would be formed to review prices every three months.

Egypt, which imports 95% of its vegetable oil needs through state buyer GASC, offers buyers a blend of soybean and sunflower oil covered by its extensive subsidy program, which also includes staples such as bread and rice.

“Prices should soften a bit later on this year. Not much of a downside though and that’s why they decided to go ahead and raise prices instead of waiting for the sharp decrease that never came,” one trade source said.

A one-liter bottle of blended soybean and sunflower oil available to Egyptians who qualify for subsidies previously cost 17 pounds per bottle. The ministry also said there would be a new 800 ml bottle available for 17 pounds.

The new prices would allow the government to break even if not make a marginal profit, traders said. One trader said the pricing change could make private sector products more competitive.