DubaiCoin Crypto Not Approved by Any Official Authority By CoinQuora



DubaiCoin Crypto Not Approved by Any Official Authority



The DubaiCoin crypto token is not approved by any official authority.

ArabianChain Technology revealed a scam announcement.

The announcement is that Dubai is making its own digital currency.

The government of Dubai announced that the DubaiCoin crypto token is not approved by any official authority and that promotions of the cryptocurrency are a scam.

Dubai Media Office Tweets,

“DubaiCoin cryptocurrency was never approved by any official authority. The website promoting the coin is an elaborate phishing campaign that is designed to steal personal information from its visitors.”

Fake Announcement on DubaiCoin

On May 25, ArabianChain Technology revealed a scam announcement that Dubai is making its own digital currency. However, circulation of the token will be controlled by both the city as well as authorized brokers, as per the Block rep…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

