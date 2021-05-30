DubaiCoin Crypto Not Approved by Any Official Authority By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

DubaiCoin Crypto Not Approved by Any Official Authority
  • The DubaiCoin crypto token is not approved by any official authority.
  • ArabianChain Technology revealed a scam announcement.
  • The announcement is that Dubai is making its own digital currency.

The government of Dubai announced that the DubaiCoin crypto token is not approved by any official authority and that promotions of the cryptocurrency are a scam.

Dubai Media Office Tweets,

“DubaiCoin cryptocurrency was never approved by any official authority. The website promoting the coin is an elaborate phishing campaign that is designed to steal personal information from its visitors.”

Fake Announcement on DubaiCoin

On May 25, ArabianChain Technology revealed a scam announcement that Dubai is making its own digital currency. However, circulation of the token will be controlled by both the city as well as authorized brokers, as per the Block rep…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR