Dogecoin Listing Was Thanks to Its Fanbase, say eToro CEO By CoinQuora



Dogecoin Listing Was Thanks to Its Fanbase, say eToro CEO



eToro listed Dogecoin in May sending the crypto surging to a new ATH.

CEO Yoni Assia attributed the listing to the crypto’s strong fanbase.

eToro is going public later this year through a $10.4 billion merger.

eToro CEO Yoni Assia recently revealed that the popular mobile trading platform added Dogecoin thanks to its fanbase. Assia noted that “a strong community is a very strong part of every cryptocurrency.”

Assia made the comments in an interview with Business Insider. The CEO also revealed that initially, eToro did not take DOGE seriously as it is only a meme crypto. However, in his words,

“When one member of that (DOGE) community is worth $180 billion, that really changes the dynamics.”

In fact, Assia revealed that Elon Musk’s support of Dogecoin also played a part in the listing….

