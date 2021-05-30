DeFi bucks crypto market correction as Uniswap v3 leads the charge By Cointelegraph

DeFi bucks crypto market correction as Uniswap v3 leads the charge
Decentralized exchange Uniswap successfully launched version 3 of its platform in May — resulting in high trade volumes despite a downturn across the cryptocurrency markets.
The latest version of the hugely popular decentralized finance (DeFi) automated market maker (AMM) has quickly attracted a sizable amount of trade volume, seeing it move into the top five decentralized exchanges alongside Sushiswap, PancakeSwap v2 and its predecessor, Uniswap v2.
