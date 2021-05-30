Cyprus sees nationalists gain in parliament vote

Article content

NICOSIA — Cyprus’s ruling conservatives clung to a slim lead in a parliamentary election on Sunday, with voters turning to smaller parties, including a right-wing party with links to Greece’s now outlawed Golden Dawn.

With most votes counted, Cyprus’s mainstream conservative Democratic Rally and Communist AKEL held their position as the two largest parties on the island, but support bled towards smaller groupings on record-low turnout.

ELAM, an anti-migrant nationalist party which wants to ban the burka and the niqab, was on track to almost doubling its showing compared to the 2016 poll to about 6.8 percent of the vote, placing it fourth in voter preferences.

Links between Cyprus’s ELAM and and Greece’s Golden Dawn have been well documented in the past. Golden Dawn was outlawed as a criminal organization by a Greek court in Oct. 2020 and leading members jailed.

ELAM rejects the long-standing line to reunite Cyprus along the lines of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, a long-held position of the Greek Cypriot side in the decades-old conflict splitting the Mediterranean island. The island is home to Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Countless attempts at mediation have failed to heal the dispute which is a prime source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.