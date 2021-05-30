Cyprus sees nationalists gain in parliament vote

Article content

NICOSIA — Cyprus’s ruling conservatives emerged as winners but failed to get an absolute majority in a parliamentary election on Sunday, with voters turning to smaller parties, including a right-wing party with links to Greece’s now outlawed Golden Dawn.

With all votes counted, Cyprus’s mainstream conservative Democratic Rally and Communist AKEL held their position as the two largest parties on the island, but support for both was eroded by smaller groupings on record-low turnout.

ELAM, an anti-migrant nationalist party which wants to ban the burka and the niqab, almost doubled its showing compared to the 2016 poll to about 6.8% of the vote, placing it fourth in voter preferences.

Links between Cyprus’s ELAM and Greece’s Golden Dawn have been well documented in the past. Golden Dawn was outlawed as a criminal organization by a Greek court in Oct. 2020 and leading members jailed.

ELAM rejects a long-standing objective to reunite Cyprus along the lines of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, a position held by the Greek Cypriot side in the decades-old conflict splitting the Mediterranean island. The island is home to Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 prompted by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Countless attempts at mediation have failed to resolve the dispute which is a prime source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.