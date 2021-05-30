Cyprus ruling conservatives hold slim lead in parliamentary poll

Article content

NICOSIA — Cyprus’s ruling conservatives appeared to hold a slim lead in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, an exit poll by state TV showed after the end of voting.

The country has faced a string of corruption scandals in recent years, and Sunday’s vote was expected to show a drop in support for major parties. Cyprus was left reeling from a cash-for-passports scheme that the current administration had to abandon amid allegations of corruption.

The election will test the popularity of the administration ahead of its own reckoning with voters in 2023. The island has an executive system of government. President Nicos Anastasiades of the right-wing Democratic Rally party is in his second five-year term.

Among the parties, his right-wing Democratic Rally was expected to attract between 24-28 % of the vote, followed by Communist AKEL polling between 23-27%, the exit poll shown by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation said. It was based on 75% of 3,200 exit poll respondents being counted.

The centrist Democratic Party was seen taking between 9.5% and 12%.

Government data on participation showed that 63.9% of the electorate voted, leaving an abstention rate of about 36%. The abstention rate hit a high of 33.6% during the last elections in 2016.