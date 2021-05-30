Crypto firms not meeting AML standards, says UK minister By Cointelegraph

Crypto firms not meeting AML standards, says UK minister
Cryptocurrency businesses in the United Kingdom have been struggling to meet Anti-Money Laundering standards set by the Financial Conduct Authority, according to a senior official.
John Glen, a member of U.K. Parliament and the economic secretary to the Treasury, pointed out major difficulties in the process of registering crypto firms under the FCA’s AML regulations in official comments on Friday.
