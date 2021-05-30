China Taps Support From Poland, Serbia After Frozen EU Deal

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China and the European Union are partners, not competitors, and cooperation will help both sides, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Polish counterpart as the Asian nation seeks support after an investment deal with the bloc was put on hold.

Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said his country believes a China-EU investment deal is beneficial for both sides, and the two should deal with disagreements properly, according to a Chinese government statement on Saturday.

Rau and foreign ministers from Serbia, Hungary and Ireland are visiting China from May 29 to May 31 after an invitation from Wang. Rau and Serbia’s Nikola Selakovic met him in the southwestern Chinese city of Guiyang on Saturday in separate meetings.

European lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a resolution this month to withhold ratification of an investment agreement with China in response to sanctions against members of the bloc. China retaliated against the U.S., U.K. and EU over sanctions related to allegations of human rights abuses in the western region of Xinjiang.

The investment pact had been seen as proof of both Europe’s independence from the U.S. and China’s ability to collaborate with American allies who adopted a more moderate approach. Attitudes in several European capitals have grown less favorable toward China since the coronavirus outbreak fueled a range of diplomatic disputes.