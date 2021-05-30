China officials talk down buoyant yuan as basket hits 5-year high

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan climbed to a five-year top against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Monday, exerting pressure on the country’s exporters, even as officials continued to warn against excessive speculation.

Former foreign exchange regulator Guan Tao joined a slew of current and former Chinese officials cautioning against speculative yuan trade in a commentary in the official China Securities Journal.

“Recently, there are rising signs of cyclical ‘herding’ in the domestic forex market,” Guan, a former senior official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), wrote.

Expectations of persistent yuan strength “not only harm the orderly operation of the forex market, but also increase the financial burden of the exporting sector.”

Guan’s comments come after a former central bank official told the official Xinhua news agency that the yuan may have overshot in its rapid appreciation against the U.S. dollar, and that the rise is not sustainable.

The central bank-backed Financial News also warned of possible factors that could lead the yuan to weaken against the dollar, and regulators said last week they will crack down on forex market manipulation, while reiterating that China’s currency policy will remain unchanged.