Central Bank of Kuwait Warns Public Against Crypto By CoinQuora



Central Bank of Kuwait Warns Public Against Crypto



The Central Bank of Kuwait issued a warning to the public against crypto.

The CBK warning is due to investors’ growing concern about digital currencies.

CBK has partnered with the Kuwait Banking Association.

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) has issued a warning to the public against crypto. The warning is due to investors’ growing concern about digital assets.

However, the CBK warning comes from the recent wild up-and-down movements in the values of the world’s leading cryptos. As a result, a lot of Kuwaiti investors caught notable losses on their crypto investments in the past week.

Moreover, CBK has joined the Kuwait Banking Association as part of its Diraya campaign. Also, the Central Bank is telling people that

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora