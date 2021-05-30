Cardano leads tepid crypto market recovery ahead of Memorial Day By Cointelegraph

Cardano leads tepid crypto market recovery ahead of Memorial Day
Cardano’s ADA cryptocurrency was back in the spotlight Sunday, leading a tepid market recovery following news that the developer network was inching closer to launching smart contracts.
Market update
The combined value of all cryptocurrencies rose 4.4% on Sunday to $1.6 trillion, according to data from Coingecko. Among the majors, it was Cardano’s ADA leading the rally with a 17% gain. ADA peaked at $1.70, according to TradingView, and was last seen hovering just north of $1.63.
What’s driving ADA?
