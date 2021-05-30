Cardano Jumps 21% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Jumps 21% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.643326 by 13:55 (17:55 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 20.84% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $52.551394B, or 3.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.351712 to $1.687350 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 40.73%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.424516B or 4.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2663 to $1.8280 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 33.20% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,953.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.00% on the day.

was trading at $2,429.38 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.00%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $673.545733B or 43.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $282.182713B or 18.14% of the total cryptocurrency market value.