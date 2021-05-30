Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.633509 by 04:53 (08:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.48% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 30.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $51.522354B, or 3.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.351712 to $1.660575 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.03%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.406958B or 3.96% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2663 to $1.8280 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 33.60% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,819.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.08% on the day.

was trading at $2,429.76 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.83%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $669.357061B or 43.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $281.958718B or 18.14% of the total cryptocurrency market value.